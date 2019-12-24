The hours of operation are changing for the front counter at the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment. Starting on December 28th, the detachment will no longer be offering front counter service on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People needing to contact the detachment outside of regular hours can call the non-emergency line at 780-830-5700.

RCMP say police service and emergency response will not be impacted by the change. It adds that an additional shift in front counter hours is expected to go into effect sometime in the new year.