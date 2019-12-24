RCMP members ready for the check stop in Grande Prairie (photo by William Vavrek, supplied by Grande Prairie RCMP)

Five people have been charged with impaired driving following the latest round of check stops in the city.

From December 19th to 22nd, Grande Prairie RCMP and a number of other organizations in the area including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, pulled over 1,754 drivers and administered roadside breath tests.

Along with the five people arrested, one person was given a 24-hour driving suspension, 15 provincial violation tickets were given out and 23 people were given provincial sanctions.

During the last check stop on the weekend of December 14th and 15th, four people were charged with impaired driving. RCMP plans to conduct more check stops in the area for the remainder of the holiday season.