Some of the items police say they found in the home (supplied by Grande Prairie RCMP)

Three people have been charged in connection to a string of mail thefts in Grande Prairie.

On December 19th, police executed a search warrant on a home in the city and say they found around 160 pieces of mail, 18 pieces of government-issued ID, 10 forged pieces of ID including driver licences, 40 altered cheques, 40 debit/credit and other banking cards, a stolen vehicle and numerous pieces of equipment used to manufacture and forge identity cards, credit cards and other documents.

34-year-old Justin Heaven of Grande Prairie as well as 23-year-old Shawn Robson-Harder and 25-year-old Ashley Howard both of Edmonton are facing numerous charges including breaking and entering to commit mail theft, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen mail.

Heaven is also charged with uttering a forged document and identity fraud.

Robson-Harder is also facing charges of identity fraud and failure to comply with a probation order and Howard was also charged with two more counts of break and enter to commit mail theft and failure to comply with recognizance.

All three appeared in court in Grande Prairie on December 23rd. They will all remain in police custody until another court appearance in the first week of January.