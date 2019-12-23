The Fletcher Family is again offering a free turkey dinner to those in need on December 25th (supplied by Pixabay)

Those in need in Grande Prairie are again able to get a free turkey dinner with all the fixings on December 25th. The Fletcher Family Dinner will be held for the 23rd year in a row. Organizer Marcel Blais says everyone is welcome to come.

“We invite basically anybody that doesn’t have anywhere else to go for a Christmas dinner to come down to the Shark Club and join us in a great meal and just meeting with friends and family.”

The late Helma Fletcher started the tradition more than 20 years ago when she was the director of the Canadian Mental Health Association – Alberta Northwest Region. Blais is Fletcher’s son-in-law and he says it was important for him to carry on this tradition.

“Helma Fletcher always knew what community was about and it was important to her to make sure that she was always helping people in the community who were in need… She certainly taught me that and for me, it’s important to continue to give back to the Grande Prairie community and to teach my family the importance of community.”

The group has enough volunteers signed up for the dinner and all the food has been donated to them but if anyone is looking to help, Blais says donations to the food bank are always appreciated. The dinner will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Shark Club on 99 Street.