Fog advisory issued for Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie, Manning
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning areas (2day FM)
A fog advisory has been issued for the Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning areas. Environment Canada says near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. The fog is expected to last until late Monday morning.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced at times. Drivers are reminded to keep headlights on and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles while driving.