Four arrested after stolen mail found
The RCMP detachment in Grande Prairie (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
Two men and two women have been arrested after stolen mail was found in a home in Grande Prairie. On December 19th, officers executed a search warrant on the home.
During the search, they say they found numerous pieces of stolen mail and what police say is a forgery operation. Government IDs, cheque books, and personal documents were found along with foraged IDs, cheques and blank credit cards.
Charges against the four people arrested are pending.