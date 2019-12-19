The county is investigating the cost of new water and wastewater systems in county hamlets (Michael Lumsden, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The County of Grande Prairie is looking into bringing new water and wastewater systems to county hamlets. County council members have asked administration to look into how much it would cost and what other options are out there for areas still using wells. Reeve Leanne Beaupre says this has been on members’ minds for a while.

“As some of these wells come to the end of their life cycle we’ve been doing some forecasting about what we see is going to be the best fit for those hamlets.”

“We want to make sure that we provide safe and consistent water supply to our residents where possible but it has to make financial sense as well,” she adds.”

Beaupre says adding new water sources in hamlets like La Glace, where a new fire hall is being built, is a high priority for them.

“Especially when we are building new fire halls and infrastructure in the area and of course with fire halls in the area comes the need for consistent water supply.”

There’s no timeline yet on when this topic could return to a future committee and council meeting.