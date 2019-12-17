Three neighbourhood associations in Grande Prairie have been given some extra funds to enhance their neighbourhoods. On Monday, city council members approved giving out $9,935 in Neighbourhood Enhancement Matching Grants to groups in Signature Falls, Swanavon and Hillside.

The Signature Falls Neighbourhood Association was given a $5,000 matching grant to purchase and install a rink conversion kit and benches for its multi-purpose sports surface that was installed in the summer.

Association Director Nancy Martin says they plan to get to work as soon as possible.

“We’re looking to install the EZ Rink itself next week and depending on weather and installation availability, the benches in the next couple months now that we’ve been approved.”

Martin says they decided to go with this system over a traditional rink because she says the EZ Rink system has a lot of benefits.

“It reduces water waste, it has a fully contained water membrane that holds all the water in place during the flooding process so it eliminates any ice or water leakage… It’s also a system that doesn’t have to be staked or embedded into the ground so it eliminates any damage to that area that we landscaped and built on.”

The Swanavon Neighbourhood Association was given $1,800 to create a gathering place with an archway and bench and $4,080 went to the Hillside Neighbourhood Association to create a neighbourhood hub at the Veterans Memorial Gardens and Interpretive Centre.