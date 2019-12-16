The Salvation Army in Grande Prairie is $225,000 short of its fundraising goal with just over a week left in the 2019 kettle campaign. As of December 14th, Captain Peter Kim says they have collected just over $300,000 of their $525,000 goal between kettle donations and mail-in donations.

“We’re definitely down on our mailers and our corporate donations. Compared to last year we’re far from where we want to be but we also have more people who are in need this year so we’re hoping that the community will help us out through that.”

The cash brought in during the five weeks of the annual campaign is meant to cover operations for an entire year and help out with programs like the soup kitchen and Christmas Hamper Program.

Kim is hoping that people’s generosity can push them over the top in the final week of the campaign.

“We’re just hoping that people recognize that for those who do have many blessings of being able to provide for their families and have a job, to consider those who are less fortunate or who have just lost their jobs or are in difficult circumstances.”

Kettles will be in stores and businesses until December 24th. People who mail-in or drop off money in-person to The Salvation Army by December 31st are eligible for a tax receipt.