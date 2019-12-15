John Lennerton was last seen in Provost (Supplied by Grande Prairie RCMP)

A man reported missing is believed to be in the Grande Prairie area. Grande Prairie RCMP has reached out to the public to find 31-year-old John Lennerton, who was last seen in Provost on September 13th.

He’s described as 5’10” and 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he could also possibly be in Lloydminster, noting there’s concern for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.