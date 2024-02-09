Members of the Fort St. John RCMP have recovered more than $225,000 in stolen property from what police are describing as a “fairly elaborate fencing operation.”

A string of thefts between January 6th and February 4th led to officers obtaining multiple search warrants on a Fort St. John residence, and arresting one male suspect.

According to police, the initial theft occurred on January 6th and police were tipped off by a business owner that someone was actively shoplifting in their store on January 27th in the area of 96th Street and 93rd Avenue. Police say the suspect was gone before officers arrived; however, the following investigation allowed law enforcement to identify the suspect.

On February 1st, officers executed a number of search warrants on the suspect’s home, and a large amount of suspected stolen goods were located and seized. The investigation took multiple days and police processed nearly 650 items with an estimated value of more than $250,000. Police say the investigation is still underway and charges have not been forwarded in the matter.

Later in the week on February 4th, RCMP say another shoplifting was reported at the same store. Police attended and after a brief foot chase, Clifford Poole was arrested for theft and obstruction.

Poole was kept in custody until February 8th and an additional Theft under $5,000 was approved in that time.

The RCMP says the results of the investigation will have a “significant” impact on the local property crime trade in Fort St. John and the surrounding area.

As the investigation is still underway, police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or anonymously through crime stoppers.