AHS has announced a temporary disruption of service at the Fairview Health Complex Emergency Department on February 9th.

From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Fairview Health Complex will be without physician service due to the inability to secure coverage.

AHS says nursing staff will remain on-site to provide triage, assessments, and referrals for patients to alternate emergency departments in surrounding communities.

Residents are asked to call 9-1-1 in case of emergency and EMS will remain available to the community and will be re-routed to surrounding healthcare centers. For non-emergencies residents are asked to call Health Link at 8-1-1, for 24/7 inquiries.