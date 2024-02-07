The Sexsmith and Area Foodbank is seeking donations as winter continues to stick around the region.

The food bank, which services Sexsmith, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, and Webster, has been around for several years, but board member Daryl Parlee says many of the communities didn’t even know it existed until the formation of the board.

“There is actually a lot of people in the community that still don’t know that we exist, but we are getting our name out there,” he says.

Parlee says the food bank bridges the gap for residents in the area, and as food costs continue to rise, Parlee says the number of residents “goes up and down.”

“Our goal is to provide food relief in those hard times of need if someone loses a job or loses a loved one, so we have the food that is available for those people in their time of need,” he says. “It is definitely a need, there are some people that come once because they just need a little bit to get them through and then there’s some that need it a little more, and we don’t say no.”

Donations are accepted year-round, and Parlee says this time of year in particular requires school snacks for families.

“During school time, school snacks and food that can be put in school lunches is always good.”

Parlee adds that “all kinds” of donations are welcome including home-baked goods, canned goods, fresh produce, and even grocery gift cards for residents who can’t make it to the grocery store.

Donations are accepted at the food bank’s Oasis Building in Sexsmith, and residents who wish to utilize the service are asked to make an appointment by phone at (780)-568-4345.