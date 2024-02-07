The Grande Spirit Foundation has announced they are accepting new applications for the new Pleasant View Lodge in Spirit River.

The new location is scheduled to open this year and the Grande Spirit Foundation says the development comes as a result of the “growing demand” for senior living facilities in the region.

Grande Spirit Foundation CAO Steve Madden says the lodge will offer accommodations, dining options, activities, and a dedicated workforce of staff in a welcoming setting for seniors to enjoy their golden years.

“This new senior lodge reflects our commitment to providing a warm, welcoming environment where seniors can feel at home,” he says.

Currently, the lodge has launched a waitlist for applicants, and according to officials, it is already more than 75% subscribed.

Interested applicants and their families to apply by calling the foundation at (780)-532-3276, or by visiting the office in person.