The City of Grande Prairie has announced a one-year naming rights agreement renewal for the Weyerhaeuser North Arena at Design Works Centre.

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says the city is “looking forward” to building on the relationship between the two parties, and the renewal marks the continuation of their long-standing partnership.

“The Weyerhaeuser North Arena has been a valuable community gathering place for participants, spectators, and enthusiasts of ice activities since its initial naming in 2003,” she says. “This is a legacy that we’re excited to continue throughout 2024.”

Additionally, the city says the renewal is a crucial step in council’s commitment to building relationships with local organizations that contribute to Grande Prairie’s quality of life.

A series of events are scheduled throughout the year at the Weyerhaeuser North Arena, and a full weekly schedule is available on the city’s website.