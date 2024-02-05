Here are some of the events happening this week and weekend around the Peace Country!

Monday February 5th, 2024

Northwestern Polytechnic Art Student Exhibit – Beaverlodge Art & Culture Centre – 4:00 p.m. – Free!

Jazz Ensemble Rehearsal – Charles Spencer Highschool – 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday February 6th, 2024

Comedy Night at Latitude 55 – Latitude 55 Distilling Co. – 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Tickets $27.96

Knitters Circle – Grande Prairie Public Library – 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Free!

GP Latin Night – Next Level Virtual Reality – 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Tickets $11.98

Wednesday February 7th, 2024

April Matisz, Visitor in the Arts – Northwestern Polytechnic – 11:30 a.m. – Free!

Thursday February 8th, 2024

Erica’s Book Club – Grande Prairie Public Library – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Free!

Moms’ Group – St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church – 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Friday February 9th, 2024

Bear Creek Folk Music Festival Concert – KMSC Law Performing Arts Theatre – 7:00 p.m. – Tickets $39.00

2024 Beaverlodge Ladies Bonspiel – Beaverlodge Curling Club – 6:00 p.m.

Clue Board Game and Movie Night – Northwestern Polytechnic – 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. – Free!

Love Potion No.9 – Valentines Tasting – Vintage Wine and Spirits – 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Tickets $40.00

Couples Gin Making – Latitude 55 Distilling Co. – 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – Tickets $79.67

Saturday February 10th, 2024

Valentine’s Day Pop-up Market – House of Merlin Emporium – 11:00 a.m.

Valentines Craft Market – D-Coy Armouries – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The River’s Gonna Break featuring The Steve Cassell Band – Jackpot Grill & Event Centre – 8:00 p.m. – Tickets $35.00

Galentines: Gal’s Night Out – Latitude 55 Distilling Co. – 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. – Tickets $23.76

Sunday February 11th, 2024

Bonnyville Pontiacs at GP Storm – Bonnetts Energy Centre – 2:00 p.m. – Tickets $19.00

To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.