All Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation School Buses canceled.

Peace Wapiti Public School Division:

330

Cancelled Driver: Clayton Nichols

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:07AM

344

Cancelled Driver: Thomas Kiesewetter

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM

350

Cancelled Driver: Csaba Brontiu

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:49AM

369

Cancelled Driver: Judy Venker

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:58AM

370

Cancelled Driver: Sabrina Schock

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:48AM

371

Cancelled Driver: Cheryl Hildebrand

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:50AM

373

Cancelled Driver: Rodi Murray

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:00AM

376

Cancelled Driver: Tilly Tschetter

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM

378

Cancelled Driver: Laura Lindsay

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM

392

Cancelled Driver: Kevin Jackson

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:08AM

393

Cancelled Driver: Lucy Patry

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions and no power situation

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:15AM

395

Cancelled Driver: Lisa Chambers

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:56AM

397

Cancelled Driver: Gayle Belcourt

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM

402

Cancelled Driver: Wendell Hommy

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM

407

Cancelled Driver: Erica Chalmers

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM

408

Cancelled Driver: Sasha Abraham

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM

409

Cancelled Driver: Dinah Turner

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM

411

Cancelled Driver: Janelle Vant Erve

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM

412

Cancelled Driver: Andrew Percey

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:47AM

415

Cancelled Driver: Monique Camplair

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:55AM

416

Cancelled Driver: Rosemary Halldorson

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:48AM

423

Cancelled Driver: Brad Bouck

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:10AM

425

Cancelled Driver: Patti Jo Collett

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:50AM

432

Cancelled Driver: Diana Ketchum

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:47AM

434

Cancelled Driver: May Blew

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:47AM

439

Cancelled Driver: Marlo Saastad

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM

444

Cancelled Driver: Crystal Fjeld

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM

445

Cancelled Driver: Shannon Obst

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:49AM

447

Cancelled Driver: Jenna Bruun

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM

449

Cancelled Driver: Kelly Bertin

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM

451

Cancelled Driver: Ken Wilhite

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:46AM

455

Cancelled Driver: Amara Funk

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM

456

Cancelled Driver: Mike Collie

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions and no power situation

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:16AM

462

Cancelled Driver: Susan Beck

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:00AM

464

Cancelled Driver: Gwen May

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM

465

Cancelled Driver: Karen Strid

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:02AM

469

Cancelled Driver: Geri Blew

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:56AM

471

Cancelled Driver: Gerald Bull

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:00AM

475

Cancelled Driver: Dennis Reid

Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:50AM

426

Delayed Driver: Michelle Sampson

Delayed due to down trees delayed 45 minutes

UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:00AM