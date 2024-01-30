All Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation School Buses canceled.
Peace Wapiti Public School Division:
330
Cancelled Driver: Clayton Nichols
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:07AM
344
Cancelled Driver: Thomas Kiesewetter
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM
350
Cancelled Driver: Csaba Brontiu
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:49AM
369
Cancelled Driver: Judy Venker
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:58AM
370
Cancelled Driver: Sabrina Schock
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:48AM
371
Cancelled Driver: Cheryl Hildebrand
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:50AM
373
Cancelled Driver: Rodi Murray
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:00AM
376
Cancelled Driver: Tilly Tschetter
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM
378
Cancelled Driver: Laura Lindsay
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM
392
Cancelled Driver: Kevin Jackson
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:08AM
393
Cancelled Driver: Lucy Patry
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions and no power situation
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:15AM
395
Cancelled Driver: Lisa Chambers
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:56AM
397
Cancelled Driver: Gayle Belcourt
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM
402
Cancelled Driver: Wendell Hommy
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM
407
Cancelled Driver: Erica Chalmers
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM
408
Cancelled Driver: Sasha Abraham
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM
409
Cancelled Driver: Dinah Turner
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM
411
Cancelled Driver: Janelle Vant Erve
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM
412
Cancelled Driver: Andrew Percey
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:47AM
415
Cancelled Driver: Monique Camplair
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:55AM
416
Cancelled Driver: Rosemary Halldorson
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:48AM
423
Cancelled Driver: Brad Bouck
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:10AM
425
Cancelled Driver: Patti Jo Collett
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:50AM
432
Cancelled Driver: Diana Ketchum
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:47AM
434
Cancelled Driver: May Blew
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:47AM
439
Cancelled Driver: Marlo Saastad
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM
444
Cancelled Driver: Crystal Fjeld
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM
445
Cancelled Driver: Shannon Obst
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:49AM
447
Cancelled Driver: Jenna Bruun
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM
449
Cancelled Driver: Kelly Bertin
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM
451
Cancelled Driver: Ken Wilhite
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:46AM
455
Cancelled Driver: Amara Funk
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:59AM
456
Cancelled Driver: Mike Collie
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions and no power situation
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:16AM
462
Cancelled Driver: Susan Beck
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:00AM
464
Cancelled Driver: Gwen May
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:01AM
465
Cancelled Driver: Karen Strid
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:02AM
469
Cancelled Driver: Geri Blew
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:56AM
471
Cancelled Driver: Gerald Bull
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:00AM
475
Cancelled Driver: Dennis Reid
Cancelled all day due to weather/road conditions
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 6:50AM
426
Delayed Driver: Michelle Sampson
Delayed due to down trees delayed 45 minutes
UPDATED JAN 30 AT 7:00AM