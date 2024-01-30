UPDATE: Environment Canada has ended the wind warning for the Peace Country.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the majority of the Peace Country including Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, Sexsmith and La Glace.

The warning is the result of rain showers that are reportedly moving eastward, which could result in wind gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour at times throughout the morning.

According to Environment Canada “Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Drivers are being advised that driving conditions could be hazardous on the highways because of the wings, “especially in high-profile vehicles”.