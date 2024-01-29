There were four accidental fatal drug poisonings in reported in October in Grande Prairie.

According to the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System this is up from the number of deaths reported the previous month, with one accidental drug poisoning death reported in the city in September. All four incidents were reportedly connected to non-pharmaceutical opioids.

From January to October of 2023, there were 29 accidental drug poisoning fatalities reported in Grande Prairie. Across the province, there were 143 fatal drug poisoning incidents reported in October.