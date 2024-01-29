Here are some of the events happening this week and weekend around the Peace Country!

Monday January 29th, 2024

The Trews – Better Than Fred’s – 7:00 p.m. – Tickets $45.00-$50.00

Tuesday January 30th, 2024

Knitters Circle – Grande Prairie Public Library – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Free

GP Latin Night – Lions Den Pub – 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Tickets $11.98

Wednesday January 31st, 2024

The Sheepdogs – Douglas J. Cardinal Performing Arts Theatre – 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $56.50-$66.50

Mystery Dinner – Golden Age Centre – 5:00 p.m. – Tickets $12.00

Komedy Night – Great Northern Casino – 6:00 p.m. – Tickets $15.00

Full Makeup Class – Cree8iv Ink Body Studio – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – $70.00 (virtual)-$120.00

Thursday February 1st, 2024

Floating Meditation – Rooted Heart Yoga & Art Studio – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Tickets $40.00

Loads of Love – Better Than Fred’s – 6:30 p.m.

Friday February 2nd, 2024

Furbangers Coyote Derby 2024 – Bartons Big Country – 5:00 p.m. – Tickets $50.00

“The Art Of Social Dancing” with Ocean (Ladies Styling Workshop)- Bliss BE Fit – 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Tickets $20.00

Saturday February 3rd, 2024

Black History Month Opening Celebrations – Grande Prairie Public Library – 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Free

Sport Nutrition and Mental Skills for Performance – Northwestern Polytechnic – 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Free

Big Hearts for Big Kids – Evergreen Park – 6:30 p.m.

GALAP 20th Anniversary – Peace Hall at Bear Creek Funeral Home – 5:00 p.m. – Tickets $75.00

Sunday February 4th, 2024

Goat Clinic – Lyons Production Services Events Center – 9:00 a.m.

