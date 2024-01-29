Here are some of the events happening this week and weekend around the Peace Country!
Monday January 29th, 2024
The Trews – Better Than Fred’s – 7:00 p.m. – Tickets $45.00-$50.00
Tuesday January 30th, 2024
Knitters Circle – Grande Prairie Public Library – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Free
GP Latin Night – Lions Den Pub – 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Tickets $11.98
Wednesday January 31st, 2024
The Sheepdogs – Douglas J. Cardinal Performing Arts Theatre – 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $56.50-$66.50
Mystery Dinner – Golden Age Centre – 5:00 p.m. – Tickets $12.00
Komedy Night – Great Northern Casino – 6:00 p.m. – Tickets $15.00
Full Makeup Class – Cree8iv Ink Body Studio – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – $70.00 (virtual)-$120.00
Thursday February 1st, 2024
Floating Meditation – Rooted Heart Yoga & Art Studio – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Tickets $40.00
Loads of Love – Better Than Fred’s – 6:30 p.m.
Friday February 2nd, 2024
Furbangers Coyote Derby 2024 – Bartons Big Country – 5:00 p.m. – Tickets $50.00
“The Art Of Social Dancing” with Ocean (Ladies Styling Workshop)- Bliss BE Fit – 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Tickets $20.00
Saturday February 3rd, 2024
Black History Month Opening Celebrations – Grande Prairie Public Library – 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Free
Sport Nutrition and Mental Skills for Performance – Northwestern Polytechnic – 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Free
Big Hearts for Big Kids – Evergreen Park – 6:30 p.m.
GALAP 20th Anniversary – Peace Hall at Bear Creek Funeral Home – 5:00 p.m. – Tickets $75.00
Sunday February 4th, 2024
Goat Clinic – Lyons Production Services Events Center – 9:00 a.m.
To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.