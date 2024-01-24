Two people are facing charges in connection with several thefts from oil and gas sites in northern Alberta.

The RCMP says the investigation began last fall, as they were monitoring the suspects for involvement in crimes targeting oil and gas sites in the County of Grande Prairie, the MD of Greenview, Big Lakes County, Woodlands County, Parkland County and the Peace River District of BC.

On January 12th, the two accused 44-year-old Michael O’Bee and 41-year-old Denai Lanz, both of Grande Prairie, were arrested after the months long investigation wrapped up. Both accused are facing charges are facing charges including break and enter, possession of break in instruments and possession of a controlled substance.