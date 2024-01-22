Subscribe to Local News
Around GP

Around GP: What’s Happening Jan 22 – Jan 28

Here are some of the events happening this week and weekend around the Peace Country!

Monday January 22, 2024

  • Soup Series! – Grande Prairie Public Library – 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Free

Tuesday January 23, 2024

Wednesday January 24, 2024

Thursday January 25, 2024

Friday January 26, 2024

  • Palaeo Paint Night – The Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum – 6 p.m. – Tickets starting at $50
  • Craig Moritz – Great Northern Casino – 9 p.m. – Free
  • TJ Ruckus – Better Than Fred’s – 9 p.m. – Tickets $20

Saturday January 27, 2024

Sunday January 28, 2024

To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.

