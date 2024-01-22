Here are some of the events happening this week and weekend around the Peace Country!
Monday January 22, 2024
- Soup Series! – Grande Prairie Public Library – 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Free
Tuesday January 23, 2024
- English for Ukrainians – Grande Prairie Public Library – 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Free
Wednesday January 24, 2024
- Nerd Our with 92 – 90’s Trivia – 92 Beverage Co. – 7:30 p.m.
- Starting Your First Podcast – M3M Studios – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- 2024 Ribbon Cutting – Indigenous Counselling Centre – 2 p.m.
- Wine Down Wednesday Pottery Mug Class! – 4MUD – 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Kokanee Komedy Night with Kyle Canniff – Great Northern Casino – 8 p.m. – Tickets $15
Thursday January 25, 2024
- 2024 Business After 5 Mixer – Sandman Hotel – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Free
Friday January 26, 2024
- Palaeo Paint Night – The Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum – 6 p.m. – Tickets starting at $50
- Craig Moritz – Great Northern Casino – 9 p.m. – Free
- TJ Ruckus – Better Than Fred’s – 9 p.m. – Tickets $20
Saturday January 27, 2024
- Grande Prairie Highland Games Burns Supper – Elk’s Hall – 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Tickets starting at $50
- Craig Moritz – Great Northern Casino – 9 p.m. – Free
- Hotel Mira with Fake Shark – Better Than Fred’s – 7 p.m. – Tickets starting at $25
- Camrose Kodiaks vs Grande Prairie Storm – Bonnetts Energy Centre – 6 p.m.
- Electric Paradox 2.0 – Grande Prairie Live Theatre – 6 p.m. – Tickets $35
Sunday January 28, 2024
- Peace Fusion Dance Company 4th Annual Recital – Douglas J. Cardinal Performing Arts Centre, NWP – 2 p.m. – Tickets starting at $25
- Camrose Kodiaks vs Grande Prairie Storm – Bonnetts Energy Centre – 2 p.m.
- Sons of Town Hall – Grande Prairie Live Theatre – 7:30 p.m. – Tickets starting at $41
- Paint Afternoon at The Market with Crafty Things – Grande Prairie Farmers Market – 1 p.m.
To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.