Here are some of the events happening this week and weekend around the Peace Country!

Monday January 22, 2024

Soup Series! – Grande Prairie Public Library – 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Free

Tuesday January 23, 2024

English for Ukrainians – Grande Prairie Public Library – 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Free

Wednesday January 24, 2024

Thursday January 25, 2024

2024 Business After 5 Mixer – Sandman Hotel – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Free

Friday January 26, 2024

Palaeo Paint Night – The Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum – 6 p.m. – Tickets starting at $50

Craig Moritz – Great Northern Casino – 9 p.m. – Free

TJ Ruckus – Better Than Fred’s – 9 p.m. – Tickets $20

Saturday January 27, 2024

Sunday January 28, 2024

To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.