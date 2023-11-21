Christmas in Sexsmith is kicking off the holiday season in the town, and residents are invited to participate in the multi-day festivities. The event starts on Thursday, November 23rd, with activities that day, including the downtown light-up.

Mayor Kate Potter says there are a few new additions to this year’s festivities, including a live nativity scene outside the historic church that was recently moved to the downtown core. Also, on Saturday, November 25th, kids can shop for their parents at Santa’s Secret Shop, located in the Sexsmith Curling Rink. Potter says everything in the area will be $5 or less, so youth can go shopping without breaking the bank and support the Sexsmith and Area Foodbank simultaneously.

“We are very fortunate to have some elves down from the North Pole, who will be monitoring and helping in that area,” Potter says. “Our 4-H club has graciously volunteered to help be elves as well and take kids around, so there is lots of help to make sure that not only do things run smoothly, but everyone finds a perfect gift.”

Also happening on Saturday in Sexsmith is the Reverse Santa Food and Toy Drive, where volunteers will go door to door to collect donations.

Potter says the multi-day event has such a vast array of programs and activities that there is something for almost everyone.

“When we think of the long-term benefit, not only does it grow the community engagement and the togetherness of the community, we also see economically all of our shops and restaurants end up having more visitors and more guests as people end up finding shops they didn’t even know existed here in Sexsmith.”

The local politician says to her that the best part of Christmas in Sexsmith is seeing the town and the region come together and kick off the holiday season and celebration.

“It doesn’t matter what our backgrounds are or what faith we have. We can all come together and celebrate a season and a time to be together.”

The town’s website has a full breakdown of Christmas in Sexsmith activities.