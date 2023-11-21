Attendance at Fletcher House and Grande Prairie’s Coordinated Care Campus has grown after facility upgrades were completed in fall 2023. According to the City of Grande Prairie, 10 tenants are scheduled to move into Fletcher House by the end of November and the supportive house is on track to reach full occupancy by February 2024.

Additionally, the Coordinated Care Campus’ residence is expected to rise by six from 35 to 41 by the end of this month. Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says city council is pleased with the amount of work put into the two facilities, and housing initiatives remain a priority for the city heading into the new year.

“A significant amount of work went into both facilities, we’re optimistic to see those numbers increase in the near future,” she says. “It’s good to hear there are residents moving into Fletcher House and the Coordinated Care Campus, and that those numbers will continue to climb.”

Clayton adds that council believes it is important for residents in need of supportive housing to have options for residential facilities, and both projects align with council’s 2021-2023 Homelessness Strategy as they provide long-term housing solutions for the city.

“We know that construction can sometimes take a little longer than estimated. However, both projects now have done significant work and are ready to receive residents and that’s been a goal of council this entire term.”

Clayton says completing upgrades before the winter season has served is timely as the city has been experiencing a delayed winter, allowing council to further assess supportive housing needs in the city.

“We know the cold will come, so seeing those spaces open up prior to getting to the coldest time of the year is an added bonus.”

Both facilities received upgrades over the summer, with Fletcher House receiving water and sanitary pipe upgrades in September, and the Coordinated Care Campus roof replacement completed after a $780,000 investment by the city in October.