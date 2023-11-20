Again, this year, Grande Prairie residents can pay for parking tickets at Alberta Health Services facilities with toys instead of cash for the holiday season. Toy donations can be used to pay for tickets issued between November 6th and December 15th.

“Last year was a huge success as we collected more than 470 toys province-wide,” says Nick Ternovatsky, Director of Parking at AHS. “Given its past success and positive reception, we are happy to launch it once again this holiday season.”

All toys must be in their original packaging, unwrapped and worth more than $25, and for newborns to age 17. All toys brought in will be donated to children’s foundations and charities throughout the province.

AHS recommends donations such as books, art supplies, electronics, Lego sets, and baby toys. It will also accept gift cards for grocery stores and restaurants for families.

The donations can be dropped off at any AHS parking office.