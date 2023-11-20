2023 PBR Canada Champion Dakota Buttar says winning the PBR Peace Country Invitational set up the rest of the seasons run in for success.

Following his perfect three-for-three championship in Grande Prairie at the end of September, Buttar was bumped into the first-place position in the PBR standings, which kept him in contention for the title when he was forced to take a month off from competing due to a broken collarbone injury. Having not competed in the month between the Grande Prairie competition and the championship event, Buttar found himself sitting third in the standings as he got set up in Edmonton.

After riding both of his bulls on Friday, November 17th, Buttar was bumped up 2nd in the Candian Standings. On Saturday, he completed a perfect four-for-four weekend and finished 38.84 points ahead of 2022 PBR Canada Champion Nick Tetz.

The Grande Prairie champion won the 2023 PBR Canadian Championship with 199 national points, walking out of the weekend with the title and $100,000.