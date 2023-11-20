Grande Prairie city council has opted to move $6,000 from the city’s Capital Tax to enhance safety measures for the cricket pitch located along 121 Avenue. According to Mayor Jackie Clayton, the move comes after a resident in a recent council meeting brought forward some concerns regarding the proximity of the facility to their backyard.

“If you look on a map, it’s adjacent to four houses and then a road runs along it,” she says. “On the other side of the space are fields, option one, that was approved by council adds additional fencing to mitigate any safety concerns, but still keeps the recreational facility in close proximity to neighbourhoods.”

Clayton adds that recreation options within Grande Prairie neighbourhoods are a priority for council. She says neighbourhoods in the city tend to be close together, which enhances quality of life and creates a stronger sense of community.

“When we have activities of recreation and inclusiveness in our backyards and in our communities, we create a better community and better neighbourhood vibe. We’re quite proud of the recreational facilities that we have in close proximity to neighbourhoods.”

City council discussed several options, including changing the location entirely. However, the addition of enhanced safety measures was chosen due to council’s budget deliberations.