Alberta Fish & Wildlife is investigating after a bull moose was shot and left to waste in the Grande Prairie area earlier this month.

Officers responded to a report of a moose that had been shot and left to waste along the South Imperial Road on November 6th, approximately six kilometres east of Highway 40, south of Grande Prairie.

The animal was found in a ditch, and officials were able to confirm it was shot, but officers believe there was no effort to harvest the meat, despite being edible for consumption. Fish and wildlife officers believe that the moose was killed sometime between November 4th and 5th, 2023.