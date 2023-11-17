Beaverlodge’s Rose Koll is among 150 specially recognized volunteers as a Northern Lights recipient for her work as Wolverines Wheelchair Sports Association Treasurer. The Alberta Northern Lights Volunteer Recognition Program is meant to recognize outstanding Albertan volunteers who demonstrate strong community spirit.

The Wolverines have provided nine unique social-recreational and athletics programs, and Koll has served as a board member of the organization for more than 10 years. The self-described “professional volunteer” says the award is meaningful as it validates all the work she has put into the Wolverines.

“I was very honoured to receive this award,” she says. “My grandson has cerebral palsy and he can’t do an awful lot of stuff, but one thing he does is sledge hockey, and wheelchair basketball.”

According to the recognition program, Koll’s award comes due to her efforts seeking out funding opportunities after pandemic public health directives put a pause on fundraising events. Recently, her work has shifted to recruitment, and she says that while she continues to work with and provide service for the Wolverines, she cannot continue forever.

“I hope that people can step up and come help with the program because these individuals really rely on the program, and the look on their faces, it really warms your heart,” she says.

Koll adds that she encourages interested individuals to volunteer through the Wolverines website.