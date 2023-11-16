Listen Live
Grimshaw man charged after police seize stolen goods

By My Grande Prairie Now Staff
The Grande Prairie RCMP detachment (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

A Grimshaw man is facing charges after police in the region seized stolen property from a residence in the municipality.

The Peace Regional RCMP say they partnered with RCMP Alberta’s Auto Theft Unit to reduce the impact of rural property crime in the region, and as a result, executed a search warrant at a home on 47 Avenue in Grimshaw on November 15th in relation to the initiative.

As a result, a 20-year-old man is now facing charges of possession of property over $5000, mischief under $5000, theft over $5000 and failure to comply with release order.

