Northwestern Polytechnic’s Board of Governors has officially appointed a new President and CEO.

Interim President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Sheane is set to take on the role in a full-time permanent capacity. Dr. Sheanne has been involved with NWP for over a decade, serving as a Dean, faculty association president, and a faculty member in the Department of Nursing Education.

Board Chair Shawna Miller says Dr. Sheane’s “deep roots” in the region contribute to her confidence in Dr. Sheane’s leadership.

“She [Dr. Sheane] has a profound appreciation of the important linkages between post-secondary and our communities, industries, economy, and overall competitiveness.”

- Advertisement -

Sheane has experienced NWP through numerous lenses including as a student athlete, playing for the Wolves Women’s Basketball team, and completing two years of a University Transfer in Science before earning a Ph.D. in Nursing from the University of Victoria.

The CEO says she plans on continuing to grow the polytech and addressing workforce shortages through educational opportunities in in-demand programs.