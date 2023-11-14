People in Grande Prairie can officially ring in the start to the holiday season with the annual Christmas Tree Light-Up at H.A. Rice Plaza at Bonnetts Energy Centre on November 26th.

The family-friendly event kicks off at 4 p.m. and includes a variety of things for all ages, including hot chocolate and candy canes during the outdoor portion of the day, before the fun moves inside and families will get the chance to meet Santa.

“City Council is excited to team up with our partner, the DownTown Association, to bring our community the magic of the season at the Christmas Tree Light-Up event,” says Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton.

“We invite residents to gather as a community and enjoy holiday activities, hot chocolate, candy canes and carolers while embracing the warmth, joy and togetherness of this event.”

- Advertisement -

The Battle of the Badges hockey game will also take place November 26th, with the Grande Prairie Fire Department taking on the Grande Prairie RCMP for not only bragging rights, but with all proceeds from the game going to Sunrise House Youth Emergency Shelter.