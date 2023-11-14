The Centre for Young Parents Project Thrift Shop is celebrating its 1st anniversary.

Originally developed as a social enterprise for young parents, the Centre for Young Parents serves as a support network for parents under-20.

Thrift Shop Supervisor Cheryl Park says the store helps offset the costs of running the centre while providing affordable options for clothes and children’s products. She adds that the first year has been a success, and the community response has been “fantastic.”

“At times we’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of donations that we receive from people.”

- Advertisement -

Park says the model is appealing to Grande Prairie residents due to the community-oriented nature of the store.

“I think another thing that appeals to people is that our dollars stay local. Over time we’ve developed a very solid consumer base.”

Moving forward, Park says the store plans to continue using the momentum from last year; however, the store and centre continue to ask for volunteers and donations.

“We rely on volunteers, there is only two paid staff, myself and the assistant supervisor here at the store, the rest of all of this legwork is done by volunteers.”

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the CYP’s website for further information on how to get involved.