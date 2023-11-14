National Addictions Awareness Week will be observed in Grande Prairie from November 19th to the 25th.

According to the City, the week aims to increase public understanding surrounding addictions and substance use and encourage conversation among residents to discuss harms related to alcohol and drugs. To mark the week, residents are invited to attend the “Opioids Don’t Discriminate” interactive exhibit at Tereasa Sargent Hall.

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says the experience will give residents the opportunity to change their perspective on the opioid crisis on a local level.

“It’s an experience that can change perceptions and support a deeper understanding of the indiscriminate nature of opioids,” she says.

The event features three real-life stories from different community members who have been affected by opioids, alongside local statistics on opioid use, to provide attendees with factual evidence of the crisis in Grande Prairie.

The City adds that the exhibit will humanize the statistics and reinforce the “urgent need” for community-wide support and understanding.

The event is free to attend and is scheduled for the evenings of November 21st to the 24th.