The number of people unemployed in the economic region that includes Grande Prairie saw a dip from September to October. According to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate for the Athabasca – Grande Prairie – Peace River region was 5.1 per cent in October, down from the 6.1 reported the previous month.

Compared to October 2022, the number of people unemployed in the economic region saw a 0.1 per cent year-over-year boost.

Across Alberta, the unemployment rate saw a slight upward trend, with October seeing a 5.8 per cent unemployment rate. The Red Deer region recorded the highest unemployment rate in October, while the Camrose-Drumheller region reported the lowest.

Canada’s unemployment rate has risen slightly to 5.7 per cent and has increased four times in the past six months. In September the jobless rate was 5.5 per cent.

Statistics Canada says the economy added 18,000 jobs in September. Jobs were added in the construction, information, culture, and recreation sectors but were offset by losses in wholesale and retail trade.

Wages continued to climb but have slowed since September with hourly wages up 4.8 per cent from a year ago.