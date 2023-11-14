Grande Prairie residents of diverse faith bases are being invited to Grande Prairie city council’s Interfaith Breakfast on November 28th. According to the city, the event is intended to bring residents and faith leaders from across religious backgrounds.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says the breakfast serves as an opportunity to deepen the city’s connection with Grande Prairie’s faith communities.

“This event supports gathering and helps the City continue our work towards an inclusive and caring community,” she says.

According to Mayor Clayton, Grande Prairie represents around 67 different ethnicities with 14 per cent of the community representing visible minorities. She adds that seeing four different organizations represented will create an important and wholesome conversation.

“I’m looking forward to that understanding, and learning more about different faith-based organizations.”

Catholic Family Services, the Grande Prairie Hindu Association, the Khwahish Foundation, and Rising Above Ministries will all be in attendance to speak at the event and share how their faith moves them to serve their community. The event is scheduled from 7 to 9 a.m. at Teresa Sargent Hall and breakfast will be served at 7:30.

Tickets are available online for $20 through the Bonnetts Energy Centre Box Office.