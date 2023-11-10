Several Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held across the Peace Country as residents around the region observe the traditions and take a moment to think about the life and loss of members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

In Grande Prairie, the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Unit 389 will hold its parade and ceremony at Jubilee Park Cenotaph starting at approximately 10:45 a.m. A livestream will be posted on Erica Fisher’s Facebook page.

The Grande Prairie Legion #54 will hold its ceremony indoors Bonnetts Energy Centre, with the service starting at 10:45. An event will follow at the Legion starting at 12:30 p.m.

In Sexsmith, a Remembrance Day service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Sexsmith Civic Centre by Sexsmith Legion Branch #60.

- Advertisement -

The Beaverlodge Legion Branch #121 will be hosting a service in the Community Centre at 10:50 a.m. The parade is scheduled to form up at Beaverlodge Elementary School and leaves at 10:30 a.m.

Wembley residents looking to participate with a procession before the service are invited to gather at the Wembley Fire Hall at 10:30 a.m. Regular service will start at 10:45 a.m. at the cenotaph. Intersections along 100 Avenue at 100 and 101 Street will be closed to allow the procession from the fire hall to the town office and cenotaph.

The Hythe Legion Branch #93 is hosting a service for residents with doors opening at 10 a.m. and service starting at 10:50 a.m. Fellowship and entertainment will follow after the ceremony in the lounge.