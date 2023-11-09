UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., traffic has returned to normal.

Police say their preliminary investigation has shown that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Highway 2 roughly half way up the East Hill. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Community members have been thanked for their help and patience.

Delays are expected on Highway 2 east of Peace River following a serious crash Thursday afternoon. Peace Regional RCMP says it happened in the East Hill area around 3 p.m.

Emergency services, including STARS Ambulance, are on the scene, making it impassable. Drivers are asked to find a different route while the road is blocked, which is expected for several more hours.