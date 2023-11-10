Several City of Grande Prairie services will be closed or operating on modified schedules over the weekend for Remembrance Day. On Saturday, November 11th, Bonnetts Energy Centre will be open for the Grande Prairie Legion Remembrance Day Ceremony from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Ernie Radbourne Pavilion in Muskoseepi Park and the Eastlink Centre will be available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the remaining city facilities closed, including Montrose Cultural Centre and the Grande Prairie Museum. According to the city, the Lloyd Head U11 tournament will run out of the Design Works Centre on Saturday, but the facility is unavailable for public skating.

City transit will operate on holiday hours on the 11th and a temporary stop will be set up at Bonnetts Energy Centre.

On Monday, November 13th, the Eastlink Centre, Design Works Centre, and Montrose Cultural Centre will be open, while the Ernie Radbourne Pavilion will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. The remaining city facilities, including city hall and the City Service Centre, will be closed. Transit will be operating on a regular schedule.