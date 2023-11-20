The deadline to participate in the County of Grande Prairie’s Citizen Satisfaction Online Survey has been extended to December 1st.

Throughout the month of November, County of Grande Prairie residents have been asked to share their thoughts in the county’s Citizen Satisfaction Online Survey.

Grande Prairie Reeve Bob Marshall explains that the survey allows council to measure overall satisfaction through a series of questions related to quality of life, experiences with various programs and services, and use of tax dollars.

“Our residents’ feedback will help guide council’s decisions for the County, both in the present and in the coming years,” he says.

County residents will not receive a call, but a letter of invitation to participate in the survey. The letter will include a link to the online survey and a PIN participants will need to access it.

Upon completion, results will be reported to county council and the public. The survey was originally open for participation from November 1st to 22nd.