The Program Manager of the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership has been honoured with a national award for emergency management.

Jennifer Wood has been named the winner of the Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award from Public Safety Canada. The award, handed out annually, recognizes outstanding contributions and achievements in keeping a community safe.

Wood, a municipal employee since 2008, was integral in driving the creation of the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership, according to the city, and has served as the GPREP Program Manager since its inception in 2009.

“The City of Grande Prairie joins the five GPREP member municipalities in congratulating and celebrating Jennifer Wood, GPREP Program Manager, for her exemplary emergency management work and for receiving a national honour,” says Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton. “It is a massive task to coordinate staff and resources during an emergency response, and we are incredibly lucky to have her in our community.”

Wood was at the helm of GPREP through several regional emergencies, including the most recent Dunes West Wildfire, and welcoming wildfire evacuees from the Northwest Territories.

“The importance of strong emergency management is clear to our communities now more than ever, and this award underscores the importance of regional collaboration in addressing emergencies to keep our communities safe,” says Acting County of Grande Prairie Reeve Peter Harris.