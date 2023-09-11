The Grande Prairie Activity & Reception Centre is reopening to the public for drop-in access starting Wednesday.

Drop-in services were suspended when the facility, among others in the city, were used to help the efforts of the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership with Northwest Territories wildfire evacuees.

More than 2,000 people were registered in the City of Grande Prairie, with nearly 70 per cent of all NWT population evacuating for more than two weeks due to fire conditions in the north threatening municipalities and communities like Yellowknife, Hay River, and Fort Smith.