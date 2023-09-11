The Sexsmith Bulk Water Station will be reopened to the public until October 5th. The station will then close again on Friday, October 6 to Thursday, October 12, permanently reopening Friday, October 13.

The station was closed earlier in 2023, as as crews working on electrical upgrades to finalize the replacement of the former concrete pad with a heat-traced pad.

It’s the third time in 18 months the station has been closed, as ice build-up from the 2021-2022 winter also forced the shutdown of the station due to unsafe conditions that could not be maintained.