Clairmont-based Tara Energy Services has acquired Lyons Production Services Ltd, in a move officials say represents a “pivotal” step forward in the company’s growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lyons into the TARA family. This strategic move aligns with our commitment to delivering unparalleled products and services to our customers,” says CEO of TARA Scott Bissell.

“By integrating the strengths of both companies, we are poised to continue to lead the market in innovation and excellence.”

Bissell adds the acquisition brings together what the call extensive industry experience and innovation with Lyons’ strong labor force, ‘setting the stage for the development of cutting-edge solutions that will shape the future’.

- Advertisement -

The company says the move shows the commitment TARA has in expanding its ability to deliver unmatched value and innovation to the energy sector.