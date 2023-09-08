115 people participated in Thursday’s 6th Annual Greenview Clay Shoot. The event raises funds for the five different food banks that serve the MD of Greenview region, which Reeve Tyler Olsen says allows the money to help as many communities as possible.

“It is a great way we can support the people in need in our area; it is something [where] we truly can hit every community,” Olsen says. “It is a way we can support the people who need the extra support right now, and you can hit every corner.”

Over the past two years, a combined $96,802 has been raised.

“It has grown over the years,” says Olsen. “It is nice to see as the need grows, so does our participation in this event.”

The event was held in Valleyview at Shot Shells Sporting Clays, and Olsen says one of the nice things about the event is supporting a local business along with the community.

“We’re rural; it’s a way we can be different. The MD of Greenview tries to be just a little bit different from everyone, and this way, you can raise more money [and] it is something that not everyone is doing.”

Olsen says over the past few years, the event has averaged $45,000, and his hope is to raise over $60,000 this year.