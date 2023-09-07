Grande Prairie residents looking to help be part of the future of housing and homelessness discussions in the region are being asked to join the Community Advisory Board on Housing and Homelessness.

The purview of the openings includes developing a Review Committee terms of reference for the solicitation, review, and recommendation of projects to the City of Grande Prairie, as well as assessing progress in addressing community priorities, ensuring plans are being developed, and providing a community perspective on the issues of housing and homelessness in the municipality.

While experience on other boards is not a requirement, officials are hoping to fill the position with knowledgeable, qualified members of the community drawn from various walks of life to help support priorities for ending homelessness. Particularly, seeking representatives of youth, seniors, immigrants/newcomers, and professionals in the domestic violence sector.

You can find more information on the City of Grande Prairie website.