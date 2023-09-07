Women in two MD of Greenview communities can access the mobile mammography trailer at the beginning of October. The mobile clinic will be at the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Health Centre on October 4th before moving to the Valleyview Health Centre from October 5th to 7th, and October 10th and 11th, providing cancer screening for women aged 45 to 74 through the Screen Test program.

Alberta Health Services says this age group is most at risk for developing breast cancer, and the x-ray of the breast, known as a mammogram, is a proven way to catch it early on.

“Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.”

Appointments can be booked by calling 1-800-667-0604. More information can be found on the Screening for Life website.