Nominations are now open for The Grande Prairie Regional Association of Volunteer Organizations Volunteer of the Year Awards.

Those who help make the community a better place can be nominated for a number of awards including the Leaders of Tomorrow for those aged 13-15 or 16-18, Corporate Volunteer of the Year, which encompasses businesses that make an impact on non-profits, and the Volunteer of the Year.

Nominees could be part of a single project that had made a significant impact on the operations of a non-profit, or it could also be for recognizing a continuous, long-term dedication to an organization.

The deadline for nominations is October 20th, 2023, and you can find more details, including nomination forms on the Grande Prairie Regional Association of Volunteer Organizations website.