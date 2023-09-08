Students studying Animal Health Services at Northwestern Polytechnic will have a smoother path to post-diploma studies at the University of Lethbridge.

Students who graduate from the program at the NWP Fairview campus can transfer into a Post-Diploma Bachelor of Arts or Post-Diploma Bachelor of Science focused on agriculture under the partnership between the two postsecondary institutions.

Acting NWP President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Sheane says the partnership allows NWP graduates to build on their studies and work towards a four-year degree at the southern Alberta University.

“There is a new era of cooperation in postsecondary delivery [and] with that comes an appreciation for great programs across our province and the distinctive strengths of each institution,” she says.

- Advertisement -

The two-year Animal Health Technology diploma gives students the foundation by learning about animal nursing,

surgical assistance, and laboratory procedures. Chair of the Animal Science Department and RVT, Kristy Honing, says with the facilities at the Fairview campus, students can learn about large and small animal health.

“NWP students also get the advantage of a six-week industry practicum where they can hone their skills and make career connections,” Honing adds.

Students wanting to continue their studies at the U of L need a 2.5 grade point average or higher to qualify.