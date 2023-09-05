Grande Prairie Transit riders under the age of 18 can now take the bus for free.

The move comes as the city looks to improve not only accessibility for those needing transit but to increase transit ridership overall through a “Youth Superpass” handed out to all eligible students across the Grande Prairie Public School Division and Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools.

“Providing free transit fares for youth was an important decision for City Council. Our aim with this choice was to support families by encouraging and facilitating healthy individual and family lifestyles and transportation options that are inclusive and affordable to all residents,” says Mayor Jackie Clayton.

For any students not enrolled in participating school divisions, the passes will remain available for pickup at Grande Prairie City Hall.